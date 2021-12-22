700 Leeds pupils to take part in school enrichment programme to further future career aspirations

Leeds Sixth Form College and Leeds City College are working closely with their Luminate Education Group counterpart, the White Rose Academies Trust, to launch this year’s Year Seven enrichment programme to inspire pupils in considering future careers.

700 pupils from Leeds City Academy, Leeds East Academy and Leeds West Academy are participating in the programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme includes extracurricular activities in key STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.

This will see curriculum staff members from Leeds Sixth Form College and Leeds City College host practical and academic sessions in order to raise aspirations of the pupils.

Other activities are being delivered in partnership with the Leeds United Foundation, focusing on confidence building and resilience.

The overall initiative aims to enhance future employability prospects for pupils by offering a diverse range of extracurricular activities in areas such as sport, digital technologies, business, art, music, dance, creative styling and food production.

Including key STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.

Other activities are being delivered in partnership with the Leeds United Foundation, focusing on confidence building and resilience.

The programme aims to give students the opportunity to walk in the shoes of a university student, as they will be invited to a graduation ceremony at the University of Leeds in June.

Rachael Booth, Principal at Leeds Sixth Form College, said: “This pioneering programme not only enriches the lives of pupils by embedding a culture of enterprise, personal development and independent thinking, but also reflects the priorities of the Leeds City Region. We’re striving to foster the next generation of skilled individuals, who will play a key role in boosting the local economy in priority areas, such as STEM and digital.

“Data shows that participation in extracurricular activities can positively impact a pupil’s attainment, self-confidence and resilience. Therefore, we’re dedicated to bridging the current attainment gap by creating a level playing field of opportunity for students from all backgrounds.”

As part of the programme, school pupils will attend sessions once a week and accrue praise stamps in recognition of their achievements leading to the final graduation next year.