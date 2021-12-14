Fulneck School is teaming up with England Test Captain Joe Root and the “R66T Academy”, in an exclusive deal which will bring the world-class cricket and education programme to Leeds.

The partnership is an exciting opportunity for young players to combine first-class cricket coaching with outstanding teaching and learning.

Fulneck School is an independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged 3-18. Situated in a rural and historic Moravian Settlement, just 5 miles from Leeds City Centre, Fulneck is described as an ideal choice for parents looking for a day or boarding school for their children.

Mr Ryan Walker, the Director of Sport at Fulneck School, said: “I am delighted to welcome The R66T Cricket Academy to Fulneck School to provide the opportunity for talented young cricketers from around the world, to combine a first-class cricket coaching programme with a full academic pathway for students from Year 7 - Year 13.

"This is a tailor-made programme that ensures that the individual needs of all players are met, and all students are provided with the knowledge and skills to achieve their full cricketing potential.”

The programme will be led by Head Coach Paul Hutchison, an ex-professional cricketer having represented Yorkshire, Sussex, Middlesex and England A. Since retiring Paul has worked with professional teams including the West Indies and Essex CCC.

"I am really looking forward to coaching and driving The R66T Cricket Academy here at Fulneck, a school that has a rich cricketing history with England cricketers Len Hutton and Major William Booth, who both have a strong connection with the school and the local area." he said.

The R66T Academy was launched by England Cricket captain Joe Root and his father, which provides gifted and talented cricketers with the opportunity to combine full-time academic studies with high quality cricket coaching.

Professional coaching at the R66T Cricket Academy at Fulneck School will enable all players to realise their full cricketing potential, while outstanding teaching and learning will enable them to achieve academic success, creating pathways for students to progress into the sports industry and Higher Education.

Fulneck School has a thriving cricket programme for both boys and girls and this was recently acknowledged in the Cricketers School Guide for 2022. The school were placed in the ‘Highly Commended’ category for their significant commitment to cricket and with The R66T Cricket Academy starting at Fulneck School in September 2022, this is the start of a very exciting journey to continue the development of cricket excellence.

“We are extremely proud and excited to announce our collaboration with the R66T Cricket Academy." said Miss Francine Smith, Principal of Fulneck School "Students entering the Academy will benefit from excellent teaching in small classes, alongside a dedicated and professionally supported cricket coaching and development programme."

The R66T Cricket Academy at Fulneck School is relevant to any player looking to develop, and take more control of their game, not just now, but into the future, with it hoped this opportunity will provide the first-class cricket coaching needed to unlock the potential of the Joe Roots of the future.

It stands as an exciting and unique opportunity for any young and aspiring cricketers.