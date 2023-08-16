Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds schools term times 2023/2024: All this year’s school holiday dates and bank holidays

All of the term dates, half term dates and bank holidays for Leeds families in 2023/24.
Alex Grant
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

There is still plenty of summer to go, but in preparation for another school year, here are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays for 2023/24. School terms vary to some degree around the country, and parents should be aware that governors of academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own dates.

Check with the specific school if in doubt. Note schools select five days as inset training days.

Autumn term 2023

Here are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays for Leeds in 2023/24. Picture: Adobe StockHere are all the term dates, half terms and bank holidays for Leeds in 2023/24. Picture: Adobe Stock
Autumn term (first half): Monday, September 4 to Friday, October 27.

Half term: Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 3.

Autumn term (second half): Monday, November 6 to Friday, December 22.

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 25 to Friday, January 5.

Spring term 2024

Spring term (first half): Monday, January 8 to Friday, February 9.

Half term: Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16.

Spring term (second half): Monday, February 19 to Thursday, March 28.

Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12.

Summer term 2024

Summer term (first half): Monday, April 15 to Friday, May 24.

Half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31.

Summer term (second half): Monday, June 3 to Tuesday, July 23.

Summer holidays: Wednesday, July 24 Friday, August 30.

Bank holidays

Christmas Day – Monday, December 25.

Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26.

New Year’s Day – Monday, January 1 2024.

Good Friday – Friday, March 29 2024.

Easter Monday – Monday, April 1 2023.

May Day – Monday, May 6 2024.

Spring Bank Holiday – Monday, May 27 2024.

August Bank Holiday – Monday, August 28 2024.

