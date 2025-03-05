A popular Indian restaurant in Leeds has said it was “thrilled” after being visited by A-list movie star Rebel Wilson numerous times during the course of shooting an upcoming film in Yorkshire.

Wetherby, Knaresbrough and Harrogate served as the backdrop for the filming of Tinsel Town in recent weeks, with celebrity spotters being keen to catch a glimpse of Wilson and co-stars Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer.

The film is a Sky Original Christmas movie that is set to air during the 2025 festive season.

Anticipation is already high after news of the filming spread among residents and brought crowds of people out.

Rebel Wilson and Ray Fearon visited Tharavadu in Leeds while they were filming in Yorkshire | Tharavadu

And there was a particular buzz in Leeds last Thursday (February 27) as Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson and fellow stars Ray Fearon, Lucien Laviscount, and Meera Syal were spotted dining in Tharavadu restaurant on Mill Hill in the city centre.

Manager Siby Jose said that Wilson had already visited a week prior after being told to try the Michelin-recommended spot by staff at the Dakota Hotel, where she and the rest of the crew were staying.

He said: “She asked to try something different in Leeds and they sent her here. They called ahead and said that it was someone special coming.”

He said that Wilson was “lovely” and “found time to speak to us” but asked not to have her picture taken initially as she hoped to come back.

Ray Fearon and Lucien Laviscount with staff from Tharavadu | Tharavadu

Then, on the night before leaving Yorkshire last Thursday, her and comedian co-star Meera Syal visited before she urged Ray Fearon and Lucien Laviscount to visit as well.

With the two couples sat on either floor of the packed-out restaurant, Mr Jose said that there was a huge buzz and excitement.

He said: “We left them all in privacy but they were happy chatting to other customers.

“They were so friendly. When they left they they were taking pictures. Rebel said that whenever she’s back in Leeds she will come in.”

The four also signed plates for the staff at the restaurant, as has become a tradition since the restaurant opened in 2014 for whenever a well-known face visited. The plates will be put on display along with others signed by the likes of Sir Keir Starmer, Simon Pegg, the Brownlee Brothers and Christopher Lloyd.

Wilson has previously commented on shooting the film: “I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t**s off but laughing and sledding all the way!”