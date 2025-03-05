Leeds Indian restaurant Tharavadu 'thrilled' as movie star Rebel Wilson and fellow Tinsel Town cast visit during filming
Wetherby, Knaresbrough and Harrogate served as the backdrop for the filming of Tinsel Town in recent weeks, with celebrity spotters being keen to catch a glimpse of Wilson and co-stars Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer.
The film is a Sky Original Christmas movie that is set to air during the 2025 festive season.
Anticipation is already high after news of the filming spread among residents and brought crowds of people out.
And there was a particular buzz in Leeds last Thursday (February 27) as Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson and fellow stars Ray Fearon, Lucien Laviscount, and Meera Syal were spotted dining in Tharavadu restaurant on Mill Hill in the city centre.
Manager Siby Jose said that Wilson had already visited a week prior after being told to try the Michelin-recommended spot by staff at the Dakota Hotel, where she and the rest of the crew were staying.
He said: “She asked to try something different in Leeds and they sent her here. They called ahead and said that it was someone special coming.”
He said that Wilson was “lovely” and “found time to speak to us” but asked not to have her picture taken initially as she hoped to come back.
Then, on the night before leaving Yorkshire last Thursday, her and comedian co-star Meera Syal visited before she urged Ray Fearon and Lucien Laviscount to visit as well.
With the two couples sat on either floor of the packed-out restaurant, Mr Jose said that there was a huge buzz and excitement.
He said: “We left them all in privacy but they were happy chatting to other customers.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
“They were so friendly. When they left they they were taking pictures. Rebel said that whenever she’s back in Leeds she will come in.”
The four also signed plates for the staff at the restaurant, as has become a tradition since the restaurant opened in 2014 for whenever a well-known face visited. The plates will be put on display along with others signed by the likes of Sir Keir Starmer, Simon Pegg, the Brownlee Brothers and Christopher Lloyd.
Wilson has previously commented on shooting the film: “I love British Christmas movies - because in Australia we’re just on the beach having a BBQ - and so now I feel like I get to have a classic British Christmas - freezing my t**s off but laughing and sledding all the way!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.