‘I always want to use my platform for good’ — Theo Mayne’s mission after The Traitors

Theo Mayne, star of BBC smash-hit show The Traitors, has joined Angels of Freedom as an LGBTQ+ Advocate. | Angels of Freedom

He’s best known for his time on BBC’s smash hit show The Traitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theo Mayne captured the heart of the nation when he opened up to his fellow players about how he was relieved to feel accepted in his true identity by the group.

For members of Theo’s family, it was the first time they explicitly heard him say he was gay creating an “emotional” but “powerful” watch when the series aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now the 30-year-old is using his platform to support others by joining the Angels of Freedom as an LGBTQ+ Advocate.

Angels of Freedom is a Leeds-based community initiative which aims to reduce isolation, promote safety, and build community for LGBTQ+ people in the local area.

On Friday nights, they’re known for adorning pink high vis jackets and circulating the Freedom Quarter to offer support, signposting, and friendly conversations, to people on nights out.

Angels of Freedom volunteers also run regular grassroots activities for the LGBTQ+ community and allies including weekly football training and monthly social events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo, who was born in Leeds, said: “What really drew me to Angels of Freedom was their hands-on approach – creating spaces where people can connect through things like volunteering, football training, bar scene socials, and wellbeing hubs.

“As someone who’s seen the power of movement and community in my own life, I’m excited to help bring that energy to others and support people in feeling seen, safe, and celebrated.”

In his new role, Theo plans to launch the Queerleaders Project which will connect his passion for cheerleading with Angels of Freedom’s work to make sports more inclusive.

Currently in its beginning stages, the project will be a chance for anyone to try cheerleading for the first time in a safe and welcoming environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theo, who himself has been cheerleading since he was 17, hopes to assemble an LGBTQ+ friendly team to perform at Leeds Pride next year.

He said: “Cheerleading welcomes all shapes, all genders, you name it - it's a very open sport.

“Queerleaders is going to target people within the LGBTQ+ community that can come and try cheerleading and be comfortable and be in a safe space and just try a sport that's completely different.”

As a gay man of multicultural heritage, Theo aims to also use his role as an LGBTQ+ Advocate to authentically represent his identity and inspire others to do the same.

He said: “I always want to use my platform for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A massive thing for me is to use my platform not only to spread awareness, but to also showcase to the youth of today that it's okay to be different.”

This desire to set a positive example to others is the same reason why Theo signed up for the first series of The Traitors three years ago.

Theo said: “For me it was my opportunity to come out again.

“I thought this is my chance to let the world know that this is me and also let these people know to thank them for accepting me for who I am as a person.”

Rob Wilson, founder and co-ordinator of Angels of Freedom, has welcomed Theo’s early efforts as a step forward in expanding the organisation’s reach and impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob said: “Theo’s energy and openness are exactly what our community needs.

“His support will help us reach more people in our LGBTQ+ communities through inclusive physical activity and healthy living programmes.”