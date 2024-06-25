You’re twisting my lemon, man… Hooch beer is here!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The OG alcoholic lemonade, Hooch, has teamed up with SALT Brewery to launch a limited-edition lemon-infused pale ale just in time for summer - and will be launched at exclusive event in Leeds by 90s icon, Bez

The new era of Cool Britannia has arrived in the form of a Hooch and SALT Brewery collab - with the two coming together to combine the nostalgic taste of Hooch with the bold brewing style of SALT.

‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ is a lemon-infused pale ale made with real Hooch; the ultimate juicy and refreshing drink for the 90s nostalgia chasers and beer lovers looking for a twist. Life’s full of too many choices – Liam vs Noel, Blur vs Oasis, Suede vs Pulp – but luckily, there’s no longer a need to choose between a refreshing Hooch or a cold pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collaboration is a limited-edition launch for the summer only, a fleeting summer romance perfect for beer gardens and bevs in the sun. Never has an alcopop cross-collaborated to create a beer, so best to be quick to be amongst the first to give it try before it goes.

New Hooch is backed by Bez

90s legend, Bez, is set to officially launch ‘Twisting my Lemon Man’ at an exclusive DJ event in Leeds on Thursday, 18th July, where he’ll take to the decks nostalgia-style and shake his maracas with fans until the sun comes up (or until 10pm).

Jacob Barrett, Brand Manager at Hooch, said: “It’s the first time an alcopop has launched a collab with a beer brand. Both brands are keen to push boundaries and ultimately give the people what they want – drinks that are delicious, refreshing and sessionable.”

“Whether you’re an old-school raver or modern misbehaver, we’ve created something that everyone can enjoy. It’s a beer that captures the same energy and passion as the music that inspired it, with a taste that’ll leave you wanting an encore. But like a summer fling, it’s not here to stay. So make sure you try it before it’s gone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bez commented on the launch: “I’m buzzin’ to be part of this collab. Hooch was the naughty wild-child of my favourite decade and I was up to all sorts with a Hooch in hand back in the day. Getting involved with ‘Twisting My Lemon Man’ is a major throwback, bringing back those iconic Happy Mondays memories and the carefree vibe we all remember, one sip at a time. Let’s get mad for it!”

Edd Simpson, Managing Director at SALT Brewery, added: “We’re always on the lookout for ways to be innovative with our offering, and working with Hooch just felt like a natural match. We’ve noticed a crossover between craft beer and Hooch drinkers – we think we’re onto something special for both craft beer and Hooch lovers.

The 90s-inspired name and lemon design is a nod to the original era of Hooch, with a bold twist on the liquid that is pure SALT. We can’t wait to see what people think of it.”

Twisting My Lemon Man will be available from Thursday, June 20 in 440ml cans at Tesco and Morrisons stores nationwide, and in bars and venues including Roxy Ball Room. 12 packs are also available directly on Hooch’s e-commerce site for £36: https://hoochlemonbrew.com/hooch-x-salt