Yorkshire’s Dairy Revolution: New 100% cow’s milk packs double protein and 80% more calcium

A new cow’s milk product with double the protein of standard milk is set to launch in the UK, in a move which promises to shake up the dairy industry.

Produced in the family-owned St Helen’s Farm dairy in the Vale of York, SuperNutrio is a new, high-protein, high-calcium cow’s milk product, made from a patent-pending process which sees two litres of cow’s milk filtered and concentrated into one.

St Helen’s Farm, the York-based dairy producer has taken their expertise in dairy innovation to a new level and has created a unique filtration and concentration process for cow’s milk, processed directly on its site.

The milk is made by passing two whole litres of everyday cow's milk through smart filters, to concentrate the protein and calcium into one rich and creamy litre, with zero additives, preservatives or artificial flavourings.

The result is a great tasting milk, packed with 100% more protein and 80% more calcium than standard cow’s milk – and absolutely no nasties.

SuperNutrio has been developed to target both a fitness audience, as well as families with young children, and the older generation who are looking to increase their protein intake naturally for health purposes, whilst getting important added calcium into their everyday diet.

The launch comes as data from Global Web Index shows that 44% of fitness enthusiasts say they actively look for high-protein products. Meanwhile 46% of parents to young children say they want natural products, and 35% of older women are interested in nutritional value of products.

Bill Randles, Managing Director at SuperNutrio, said: “This is a really exciting launch for a sector which has, for a long time, seen very little innovation. While there have been huge developments in new milk alternatives, the cow’s milk industry has, in comparison, remained relatively stagnant.

“However, our research tells us that there’s a gap in the market for those who are looking to increase their protein intake, but without the addition of any artificial flavourings, additives or preservatives – for example, fitness enthusiasts who are health-conscious, parents looking to support their children’s growth and development in a natural, easy way and older customers who realise the importance of protein in their diet.

“That’s why we’ve invested in our new, patent-pending process which allows us to filter and concentrate two litres of cow’s milk into one, to offer a delicious, creamy milk with double the protein, 80% more calcium, and absolutely zero nasties.”

SuperNutrio will be available in 1 litre whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk variants, and will launch in Sainbury’s and Tesco in September and October at a special introductory price of £2 (RRP £2.49)