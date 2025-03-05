Yorkshire Playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

Ambassador Cruise Line, PEEL Entertainment Group

Playwrights in Yorkshire are invited to submit their work to the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025, a unique competition offering the chance to have their play performed aboard a luxury cruise ship.

This exciting collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group provides an incredible platform for new voices in theatre.

The winning playwright will receive a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the opportunity to have their play performed as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships. The play must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter, giving writers the creative freedom to explore fresh ideas.

Key Dates:

January 15, 2025: Competition opens

April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5, 2025: Winner announced

Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.