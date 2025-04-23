Yorkshire Building Society colleagues donate office wear to support Smart Works Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society's Leeds office have come together to support the Leeds branch of Smart Works by collecting women's new and pre-loved office wear and accessories. The charity has also recently received a grant from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to support its expansion further across West Yorkshire.

Smart Works is a national charity dedicated to helping women transition into employment by providing high quality interview clothes and interview training, unlocking their confidence and self-belief. The Leeds centre alone supports hundreds of women across Yorkshire every year.

The items donated by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues will be used to provide women with high-quality interview outfits, boosting their confidence and increasing their chances of success in the job market, or resold at the charity’s fashion sales to raise funds to support the Leeds branch of Smart Works in delivering its services in communities where help is needed the most.

The collection was spearheaded by Tina Hughes, the Society’s director of Digital and Marketing, who participated in an International Women’s Day event hosted by Smart Works.

Tina Hughes, director of Digital and Marketing said: "Smart Works does amazing work, supporting women who may have been out of work for some time, for any number of reasons, to hone their interview skills, increase their confidence and build their self-belief.

“Hearing first-hand how Smart Works Leeds has transformed the lives of women in our heartland had a profound effect on me, so I’m delighted that so many colleagues have got behind this collection and donated office wear to help more women feel confident in interviews, and move towards employment. We hope these contributions will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the women Smart Works Leeds supports."

In addition to the clothing collection, Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has made a significant contribution to Smart Works by providing a grant of £370,000 to be used over three years, which will support the charity to expand its services into Bradford. This donation, which was made through Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation’s Building Bradford Skills Fund, will allow Smart Works to support more women in the region, addressing specific barriers faced by women in Bradford and improving access to employment support.

Tracy Fletcher, Chair of the Board of Trustees, Smart Works Leeds, said: "We are incredibly grateful to everyone at Yorkshire Building Society who has donated clothing and accessories. As well as helping us to provide women with high-quality interview wear, the sale of clothing at our fashion sales helps us to cover the cost of our interview skills training and support.

“We’re also delighted to have received funding from the Building Bradford Skills fund that will support our expansion into Bradford. This will enable us to reach even more women in need of our services, helping them to build confidence and secure employment."

The Building Bradford Skills Fund is a £1million initiative aimed at supporting charities that deliver employability skills, training, and services in the Bradford District. The fund will be distributed to local charities over the next three years to help people overcome barriers to employment and improve their job prospects. By investing in employability skills, Yorkshire Building Society aims to create lasting positive change in the community.

For more information about Yorkshire Building Society and its community initiatives, please visit the website.