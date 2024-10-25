Yorkshire based veterinary group opens its seventh practice in South Leeds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fast-growing, family-owned Yorkshire headquartered veterinary group has just opened its seventh practice and is now the only independent vet in the Middleton area of Leeds.

Harrison Family Vets, which is based in Harrogate, has invested £350,000 and initially created six new jobs at its latest site at the newly built St Georges Retail Park.

Operations director, Kristie Faulkner, from Harrison Family Vets, said: “Until now the only veterinary practices in the Middleton area were owned by the large corporate chains. As a result, more than 200 local pet owners registered with us before we even opened, which demonstrates the level of demand for independent veterinary practices that can offer far better value than corporately owned clinics.

“As a group, our success and growth are based on our ability to price as affordably as possible, whilst also offering exceptional and modern facilities that are all designed around the pets we treat. All our team members are also trained, or currently in training for, the Fear Free Accreditation, to significantly reduce fear, stress and anxiety for both pets and their owners, which means every pet’s visit to Harrison Family Vets is as positive as possible.

“Our total wellness plan is one of the best value offerings on the market, and provides preventative products and services to keep dogs, cats and rabbits healthy, in addition to unlimited free vet consultations and discounts on neutering, dental treatments and even premium pet food, for a low monthly price.”

State of the art facilities in the new practice include separate dog and cat wards featuring innovative Casco kennels complete with built in heat pads, an innovative lighting system enabling daylight or red light to aid recovery and cleaning mode to illuminate organic materials and ensure they can be kept spotless. A removeable partition allows cats to use their litter trays in one area and sleep in another, as well as enabling cats who live together to stay together when they are treated at the practice.

The wards also offer mood lighting, pet-friendly aromas and pheromones plus music to create a calming atmosphere. The practice also has five consulting rooms, a digital X-ray suite, dental suite with dental X-ray facilities, an operating theatre and ultrasonography.

The practice’s innovative waiting area features bespoke pods that give clients their own space and shield pets from the stresses of facing other pets in a traditional waiting room. Each pod has its own screen displaying pet jokes and facts, as well as information about pet welfare and nutrition.

Family-owned Harrison Family Vets launched in the UK in 2021 with a practice near Reading, and then opened in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury near Manchester, Stockton near Middlesbrough and Armthorpe in Doncaster. Earlier this summer, the group opened in the Wigan suburb in Tyldesley and is currently transforming a former pub on Mosborough’s High Street, approximately eight miles from Sheffield city centre, into its eighth practice.

Harrison Family Vets is currently offering a £15 vaccination promotion in Middleton, which includes a full health check at the time of the vaccination, as well as a six month follow up health check. Even if a pet isn’t due their vaccination yet, new clients can register now, and the £15 offer will be honoured when the vaccination is due.