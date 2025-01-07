York Sport announced as winners of Jorvik Tricycles 10th anniversary giveaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jorvik Tricycles has finalised its donation of 10 tricycles to celebrate the business milestone as York Sport is announced as the fourth and final winner of the nationwide ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ giveaway.

York Sport has received a donation of three non-electric tricycles from the leading tricycle manufacturer following the competition that called upon worthy businesses and organisations in Jorvik Tricycle’s home town. The nationwide competition showcases Jorvik’s ongoing mission to make cycling accessible for all.

Based at York Sport Village, York Sport has been coordinating inclusive cycling sessions on a one kilometre track since 2013, providing an enclosed and safe place for local people of all abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling. The three tricycles will be utilised regularly during the organisation's weekly inclusive cycling session, which has more than 50 local regular attendees.

James Walker, Founder and CEO of Jorvik Tricycles, said: “The ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ giveaway has been an absolute pleasure to coordinate. It’s been fantastic to mark this huge business milestone by giving back to communities across the UK and helping people of all abilities to enjoy the benefits of cycling, a business goal that we’ve been focused on since Jorvik Tricycles first began.

Credit: York Sport announced as the winners of Jorvik Tricycles 10th anniversary competition

“I always wanted to finish the competition in our hometown and give back to a local organisation. The work that the team at York Sport is doing is truly inspiring and we’re excited to be supporting their mission. Whether you’re a cycling novice or a keen rider, tricycles offer multiple benefits, from environmental and cost saving to overall wellbeing.”

The social media competition was open for one week and called on independent organisations across York to nominate themselves in order to be in with a chance of winning. Previous winners of the ‘10 trikes for 10th year’ include Refillable Co and SWALLOW in Bath, Active Oxfordshire and Ouseburn Farm in the North East, all of which are using the tricycles to support accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability.

Richard Orr, Business Manager at York Sport, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to win these three bikes from Jorvik Tricycles. The tricycles will make a massive difference to those that need them, and they will complement our inclusive cycling programme, which attracts riders with additional needs across the local region.

“As an organisation based at the University of York, we value partnerships with local businesses like Jorvik Tricycles that share our commitment to community well-being and operating for public good. We believe cycling not only represents a means of physical activity, but also a pathway to independence, social interaction, and enhanced mental and physical health. We would like to thank Jorvik Tricycles for choosing York Sport as a prize winner, and we look forward to putting the bikes into action very soon.”

The inclusive cycling session will be held at York Sport Village on January 9 and is open to people of all abilities. If you are interested in attending this or future inclusive cycling events, please email: [email protected]

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after owner James Walker began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

For more information on Jorvik Tricycles and to view the full range, please visit: www.jorviktricycles.com

For more information on York Sport, www.york-sport.com/booking-facilities