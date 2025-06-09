York golfing holiday company launches interactive golf holiday quiz

York-based Glencor Golf Holidays has built a new interactive quiz that will give avid golfers their ideal destination for their next golf trip abroad.

The Glencor Golf Holiday Quiz asks questions about holiday types, distance to travel, when you want to go, how long for and, most importantly, the quality of the courses at your destination.

It then works out from your answers which golf destination is best for your needs.

Will it be a week away planning rounds in the Algarve, a short break hitting the fairways in the UK or a long-haul golf break to Mauritius?

Discovering the perfect golf holiday

Glencor’s family-run team has spent 20 years helping golfers in the UK to build their ideal golf trips, whether catering to couples, small groups or family trips.

This quiz takes it to the next level, allowing users to filter their options based on a series of five questions.

Users are asked:

  • What are your plans during your free time?
  • How far are you willing to fly?
  • How long are you planning to travel for?
  • When are you hoping to travel?
  • How seriously do you take your golf when you're on holiday?

Based on these multiple-choice questions, users will be given a destination and a choice of great golf holiday offers to choose from. Or they can get in contact with one of the Glencor team to discuss their holiday requirements further.

Corrie Renton, Director of Glencor, said: “We wanted to offer people who might not be sure where they can go for a golf holiday the chance to choose based on what they really want from their trip.

“We understand that holidays need to be perfect, so we’re doing all we can at Glencor to make sure you get the right holiday for your needs.”

Find your perfect golf holiday today: https://www.glencorgolf.com/golf-holiday-finder/

