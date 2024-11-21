WW2 veteran pays visit to Mulberry Court care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A world war 2 war veteran, Ken Cook has visited Barchester’s Mulberry Court, in Rawcliffe, York to host an informative talk on his experiences in the service and catch up with old friends.

Ken Cook joined residents of the home for lunch before hosting a special talk on his memoirs on Tuesday 19th November. Celebrations included a special lunch especially prepared by the home’s hospitality team with friend, John Benson. The friends spent time sharing memories of former colleagues and friends and their time in service.

Ken said “It has been wonderful to meet so many lovely people and catch up with John who I have not seen for many years, thank you to everyone at Mulberry Court for having me, also special thanks to Nick for bringing me and Zoe from activities for organising and sorting lunch for us it was really tasty - compliments to the chef!

General Manager at Mulberry court, Rachael Moss said: “It was lovely to have Ken here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful day and we hope that Ken will come to see us again soon!”

Mulberry

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals Mulberry Court provides all aspects of care for up to 61 residents from respite care to long term stays.