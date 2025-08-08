William Dunst debuts new fashion line, giving back to UK children

By Hunor Halastyak
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
William Dunst, the rising creative talent, has officially launched his namesake clothing brand, introducing a fresh and versatile collection that blends effortless style with meaningful impact. The line includes vibrant Hawaiian shirts, bold slogan t-shirts, elegant dresses, and cozy knitwear — designed to appeal to a wide audience while showcasing William’s unique aesthetic.

Beyond fashion, William’s brand is deeply rooted in giving back. A significant portion of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to charities supporting children across the United Kingdom. These funds aim to improve access to education, healthcare, and essential resources for disadvantaged youth.

Speaking at the launch, William shared, “I wanted to create a collection that’s fun and wearable but also makes a difference. Helping children who face challenges is something I’m passionate about, and this brand is my way to contribute.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collection balances playful patterns with timeless staples, crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Fans have praised the brand for its stylish pieces and its commitment to social responsibility.

William Dunst’s debut collection is now available online. For those looking to support a good cause while upgrading their wardrobe, this brand offers the perfect blend of fashion and philanthropy.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice