Wetherby Care Home in Wetherby Hosts Successful Annual Summer Fayre

Windsor Court Care Home in Wetherby was filled with sunshine, laughter, and community spirit as residents, families, and colleagues came together to celebrate the home’s much-loved annual Summer Fayre.

The event, held across the home’s garden, garden rooms, and main lounge, offered a wide variety of fun-filled activities for all ages. Guests enjoyed a bouncy castle, face painting, “Hook a Duck,” “Guess the Name of the Teddy,” lucky dips, and a raffle with fantastic prizes. Live entertainment was provided by a jazz band, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Visitors were also treated to a delicious buffet, refreshments, and an array of homemade cakes and desserts, all lovingly prepared by the Windsor Court team.

The Summer Fayre was attended by residents, their families, and colleagues, who all came together to enjoy the afternoon in the sun. The event was led by Windsor Court’s dedicated team, including Front of House lead Alex Keeble, Deputy Manager Jodie Jessop, and Home Manager Angela Shutt.

Colleagues at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home’s Summer Fete event

Home Manager at HC-One’s Windsor Court Care Home, Angela Shutt, said: “It was wonderful to see our residents and their loved ones enjoying such a joyful afternoon together. Our Summer Fayre is always a highlight of the year, and we’re delighted it was such a success once again. A big thank you to everyone who came along and to our fantastic team who worked so hard to make it possible.”

To learn more about Windsor Court Care Home or other HC-One homes in your area, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.