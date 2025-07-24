West Yorkshire homebuilder tees off fundraising for new charity of the year

Leeds-based developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has announced its charity of the year as Zarach.

The charity, which also has its head office in Leeds, has a mission to end child bed poverty across the UK, including for its beneficiaries in West Yorkshire.

Zarach’s story started in 2017 when a primary school teacher, Bex, rallied friends and family together to help provide beds for three pupils who were previously sleeping on a sofa cushion. Since then, the charity has provided over 13,000 beds to those in need, helping them to engage better at school.

Staff members who work for the West Yorkshire housebuilder have committed to raising money for Zarach through a variety of events and activities; the first of which being a golf day which raised over £22,000 for the charity, including match funding from The Barratt Redrow Foundation. 21 teams made up of 84 golfers, including the developer’s employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at Garforth Golf Club in Leeds.

B&DWYW - Barratt and David Wilson Homes' team ahead of the charity golf day for Zarach

Throughout the day, there was a variety of additional competitions which included ‘Nearest to the Pin’ and ‘Longest Drive’, as well as a raffle that players could enter.

Rachael Winder, Business and Corporate Partnerships Manager at Zarach, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of Barratt and David Wilson Homes on our mission to end child bed poverty. The golf day fundraiser alone will allow us to deliver close to 150 brand-new beds and bundles to children referred to us.

“Our partnership will make a lasting impact on vulnerable children who would otherwise spend another night sleeping on the floor, or in makeshift beds.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are thrilled to announce Zarach as our charity of the year, and are proud to kickstart our support for its mission with a fantastic £22,000 fundraiser.

“The work that Zarach carries out to end child bed poverty across the UK, including West Yorkshire, is admirable and we’re extremely grateful to have the opportunity to fundraise for such a worthwhile cause.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated in our annual golf day for another year. This day helps to support such a great charity and we hope everyone involved had a good day.”

For further information about the charity, visit the website at Zarach.