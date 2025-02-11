Walk through World War history to raise money for soldiers and their families

Registrations have opened for the highly anticipated Frontline Walks. These exclusive charity walking events offer a unique opportunity to immerse in World War history while connecting with a community of like-minded individuals in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund’s support for soldiers, veterans and their families.

With limited numbers on each event, the Frontline Walks ensure an intimate and personalised experience as the steps of brave soldiers who fought for our freedom are retraced. Three captivating routes, the Normandy Walk, the Western Front, and the Crete coastline, each span 100km through landscapes that witnessed pivotal moments in history:

The Crete Sea to Summit Frontline Walk, 8th-14th September, from the Lefka Ori mountains, trek along dramatic gorges, secluded beaches, and clear blue waters, learning the focal point of the Battle of Crete from World War II.

The Normandy Beaches Frontline Walk, 1st-5th October, through historical beaches of Sword, Juno, Gold, Omaha and Utah, finishing at The British Normandy Memorial to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of D-Day.

The Frontline Walk, in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund, are also a chance to meet new friends

The Western Front Frontline Walk, 8th-12th October, from Lochnagar Crater, where the Battle of the Somme began, exploring the Battles of Ypres and Arras, and the memorial grounds honouring the soldiers who fought over 100 years ago.

The Army Benevolent Fund is the Army’s national charity, founded in 1944, so that brave servicemen and women would never face the post-war hardships experienced by veterans of World War I. Its founding purpose remains the same today, and the welfare of soldiers, veterans and their families is at the heart of its work.

This year will see the nation commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, which marked the end of World War II. There has never been a better time to salute the soldiers of the past, present and future, and their families, by supporting the Army Benevolent Fund.

Peter Monteith, Director of Operations at the Army Benevolent Fund, said: "The Frontline Walks in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund are more than just a physical challenge; they are a journey that connects us to the sacrifices and bravery of those who fought for our future. By taking part in these walks with friends or as a solo adventurer, participants will gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the sacrifices soldiers made while supporting the critical work we do to support those who have served and their families."

Walk in the footsteps of those who sacrificed so much.

Throughout the walks, all supporters will have the opportunity to explore historic sites, learn from expert guides, and forge lasting connections with fellow walkers. Whether you're a history enthusiast, a seasoned hiker, or simply seeking a meaningful way to honour the service of our soldiers, the Frontline Walk offers a truly unforgettable experience.

Elly Clark, from Gloucestershire, who completed The Normandy Beaches Frontline Walk, said: “The fact that you are walking in the footsteps of those you are commemorating and raising money to keep their memories alive, to support those who are serving now, and to provide a cushion for those who've left the military, is a privilege.

"You've walked alongside these people, you've shared their stories and what they went through, and you’ve seen where it happened and felt those emotions. These are very special walks, and I felt like I had done something really worthwhile.”

Funds raised through the Frontline Walks will directly support the Army Benevolent Fund's mission to provide practical, emotional, and financial assistance to soldiers, veterans, and their families in times of need. By taking part, you will not only embark on a personal journey of discovery but also make a tangible difference in the lives of those who have dedicated themselves to protecting our nation.

For more information, visit https://events.armybenevolentfund.org/frontlinewalk