Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have flooded in following the sudden death of a “wonderful man” who volunteered his time for a rugby team in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Johnson, died on Monday (January 27) aged 59 from a suspected heart attack, his family have confirmed.

Mr Johnson was a familiar face to many at Hunslet Rugby League Football Club, where he was a lifelong supporter and, in later years, volunteered his time as the rugby league club photographer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johnson would go the games as he was growing up with his sister Lynn Robinson, who is now the club’s general manager.

She told the YEP that Mr Johnson was “very, very popular” around the South Leeds Stadium and that he would volunteer his photography skills when he wasn’t working at weddings or photographing local bands.

She said: “We’ve always supported the club through thick and thin.”

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of Hunslet RLFC photographer Paul Johnson. | Hunslet RLFC

Paying tribute, Mrs Robinson said: “He would always do anything for anyone. If you asked him to do something tomorrow he would make time for you.

“He was outgoing. And a lovely brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunslet RLFC has also posted a tribute to Mr Johnson, saying that he was instrumental in setting up a community Facebook page that was used to “reconnect supporters and players new and old and share memories of supporting the Parksiders over the years”.

The club has also said that he “played a key part in building up relationships with and supporting many of our players over many years”.

Jimmy Watson, who has made over 200 appearances for the club, said: “I am absolutely devastated by the news of a very good friend of mine passing. Paul was a massive influence on my career at Hunslet on and off the field. I can’t thank him enough for everything he has done for me. Rest easy, my mate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Johnson leaves behind a wife and four children. Hunslet RLFC has said that it will share funeral arrangement details once they are confirmed.

Tributes have also been paid to Mr Johnson by supporters on the club’s social media pages, with one commenting: “What a lovely man. I have known Paul from him been a youngster watching Hunslet.

“I am so shocked to hear this. I used (to) contact Paul about Hunslet and if I was trying to get some old photos off him he always helped me. RIP my friend sleep well you will be sorely missed.”

Another tribute read: “RIP Paul, a great bloke who loved the club and loved being around the team on game days.”

One supporter said: “Unbelievable loss of a wonderful guy. Always the joker.”