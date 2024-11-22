Treacle’s Triumph

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Horses and Ponies Protection Association’s (HAPPA) intervention and assistance from the Council, a pony named Treacle now has been given the Second Chance she deserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Treacle’s story is one of remarkable resilience. Abandoned by her owner during a difficult foaling, she was rushed for surgery to remove her deceased foal. After a brief stay at the veterinary clinic, she was travelled safely to HAPPA’s Shores Hey Farm for further treatment and rehabilitation. Arriving traumatised by her ordeal, underweight, and infested with lice, Treacle needed intensive care, the HAPPA Equine Care Team jumped into action giving the love and attention she needed to recover from her ordeal.

HAPPA Equine Care Officer, Lauren says, “Initially Treacle spent three weeks in the Isolation Unit where she continued her recovery with the addition of medication and some much-needed love and attention. She wasn’t the biggest fan of taking her antibiotics, unless it was mixed with molasses- also known as treacle, which is where she got her name from. Originally, Treacle was quite a defensive mare, she wasn’t keen on being kept in her stable, showing her cheeky side by trying to push her way out. With lots of time and patience, and since moving onto the Main Yard, she has gotten much better with this and is proving to be a sweet pony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treacle’s hooves were very overgrown, needing farrier attention as soon as possible and making it a priority to teach her how to pick up her legs and allow us to pick out her hooves. She found this very hard at first, but after a few weeks of continuous practice we were able to pick up all four feet with ease which meant she was able to have them trimmed.

HAPPA Treacle Head Shot

Alongside this, Treacle was long overdue a nice, warm bath to help freshen her up and get rid of any dirt buildup in her coat and make her shine again. She was very appreciative of this, and now looks forward to her pamper times.

Once Treacle had settled and received all her treatments, she was then able to go out in the fields and make some new friends. She struggled to socialise at first, but soon accepted the other mares and has now had a very happy summer living out with them.”

HAPPA are hoping in the future that Treacle will make a riding pony, but for now the Equine Care Team are still doing bits of desensitisation work to prepare her for the big, wide world. She is proving to be rather confident and takes everything in her stride, which is nice to see after her rough start to life. The Charity is excited to see what the future holds for Treacle.

Contribute towards the vital work of the Charity, Giving a Second Chance to Horses just like Treacle www.happa.org.uk/donate/