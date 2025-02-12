Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire donates more than £9,200 to children’s cancer charity

Kind-hearted staff at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire helped to raise more than £9,200 during the past 12 months for a children’s cancer charity that supports youngsters going through chemotherapy treatment.

The donation will help to buy 369 Chemo Ducks for The Give A Duck Foundation, which supports children diagnosed with cancer and their families throughout the UK. The Chemo Ducks help prepare children for their treatment through play therapy, as the toy duck is fitted with medical lines and ports that mirror those of the child.

The Foundation was picked as Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s chosen charity for 2024, with staff based at its headquarters in Wakefield working hard to raise the money. Activities included a company-wide challenge to walk part of the Jurassic Coast to raise money, as well as cake bake competitions, Halloween and Christmas bake-offs, and themed food days. The fundraising is spearheaded by members of Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s Charity Committee.

Jo Ainsley, Managing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “We are really proud of everyone at our regional office and our subcontract partners for the work and dedication they have shown in raising money for the Foundation. They all really got behind our fundraising efforts, which shows in the total amount of money we have donated.

From left: James Silkstone - Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Marketing Executive, Elaine Dunning - Fundraising Manager at The Give A Duck Foundation, Rosie Paul - Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Executive Secretary, Jo Ainsley - Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Managing Director, Megan Gilpin - Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Assistant Land Manager, and Helen Dean-Charlesworth - Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire Customer Relations Manager

“It is clear that the Chemo Duck can provide true comfort to children and we are delighted to be able to fund hundreds more ducks for children coping with their chemotherapy journey.”

Elaine Dunning, Fundraising Manager of The Give A Duck Foundation, said: “We support every Principal Treatment Centre in the UK and ensure every child diagnosed with cancer receives a Chemo Duck. Soft, yellow and cuddly but more importantly Chemo Duck is fitted with a Hickman Line or Portacath to mirror the child, and medical staff will demonstrate on Chemo Duck how chemotherapy is administered and how bloods and blood pressure are taken.

“Huggable Hope Duck is provided to siblings to help them understand and feel a part of what is happening even though families will spend many months apart whilst undergoing treatment.

Providing 369 Chemo Duck from Taylor Wimpey is an amazing achievement and I cannot thank them enough for all their hard work. Thank You Team Taylor Wimpey.”

Staff at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire raised more than £6,700 through their own endeavours, with a further £2,500 donated to their fundraising pot by Taylor Wimpey Group, in recognition of further fundraising efforts.

Taylor Wimpey launched a companywide campaign to support the washbag initiative led by CRASH, a national charity that helps the homeless. Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire donated 192 washbags to St George’s Crypt in Leeds. They were recognised for their hard work and enthusiasm in supporting this campaign.

St George’s Crypt has now been chosen by Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire as its chosen charity for 2025. The charity helps to transform lives through its Pathway service to break the cycle of homelessness and dependency.