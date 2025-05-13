Tackling period poverty one step at a time

As we head into Period Poverty Week this week, numerous initiatives are emerging to tackle what has been identified as a global challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Period poverty is a major barrier to health and educational opportunities for many young girls, particularly in marginalised communities and developing countries. The lack of access to menstrual hygiene products often forces girls to miss school, negatively impacting their education and long-term prospects.

With growing awareness of period poverty, initiatives like ‘Pants4Purpose’ from Knickers By FullStop highlight the necessity of addressing this issue head-on. This initiative goes beyond simply selling a product; it advocates for a cause dedicated to uplifting and empowering women and girls, ensuring that everyone has access to comfortable and dignified menstrual care. For every four pairs of period underwear sold, one pair is donated to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Leslie, founder of By FullStop comments: “At By FullStop, we recognise that period poverty is a pressing issue that affects countless individuals around the world. Access to menstrual products should never be a privilege; it is a basic necessity that ensures health, dignity, and the ability to participate fully in life. We are dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for solutions that provide everyone with the products they need, empowering them to embrace their natural cycles without fear or shame.”

Pants4Purchase initiative helping combat Period Poverty

The ‘Pants4Purpose’ initiative not only offers practical and stylish menstruation options but also collaborates with organisations such as Rizal National High School in the Philippines and Freedom4Girls. These partnerships are essential for reaching those most affected by period poverty and directing support where it is most required.

To get involved visit www.byfullstop.com