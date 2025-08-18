Sweet victory for Harrogate residents

Residents and staff at not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, enjoyed a whimsical trip down the rabbit hole as they stepped into a colourful Alice in Wonderland themed afternoon tea party to celebrate winning a national storytelling competition.

The event, held on Thursday 14th August during Afternoon Tea Week (11–17), marked the culmination of the “Unleash Your Imagination” national challenge – a fun and creative initiative developed by Premier Foods designed to enrich the lives of care home residents through storytelling.

Ten local residents who attend Harrogate Neighbours’ Day Care run by Greenfield Court, co-wrote the winning tale – a magical, jelly-filled adventure – which inspired the entire theme of the party, hosted at The Cuttings. On the day, guests and staff dressed up in Alice in Wonderland costumes and tucked into a fantastical afternoon tea created by renowned chef, Louise Wagstaffe.

The menu was as playful as the story itself, featuring “Jelly in a Teacup”, “Chocolate Clock Face Biscuits”, “Queen of Hearts Strawberry Tarts”, and “Mini Angel Delight Banana Milkshakes” – all served with laughter, games, and a touch of magic.

Activities included arts and crafts, colouring, and a lively round of ‘Who Am I?’, with the care home’s lounge transformed into a wonderland of themed decorations. Guests left with goodie boxes packed full of sweet treats.

Sue Cawthray, CEO at Harrogate Neighbours, said: “Our residents have been buzzing with excitement ever since we heard we’d won. Taking part in the competition helped them tap into treasured memories and express themselves – and this afternoon tea has brought all that joy to life. It’s been a real boost to everyone’s wellbeing.”

David, a resident at Harrogate Neighbours who helped pen the winning story said, “We meet twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at what we call ‘the day centre’, where we enjoy activities like arts and crafts, playing cards, and Connect 4.

“The joke about the ‘big spoon’ in our winning story came from the film Jaws, ‘we’re going to need a bigger boat’, and the whole group chipped in with ideas. I have so many fond memories of jelly, it’s one of my favourite dishes, so it was especially gratifying to win. Being recognised in this way is truly lovely.

Residents and staff at Harrogate Neighbours

“I also have to mention the jam tarts and the ham and tomato sandwiches, they were delicious! Thank you for hosting such a wonderful celebration; it means so much to all of us."

The competition, supported by Premier Foods, aimed to spark creativity and connection in care homes across the country – something Harrogate Neighbours brought to life in true Wonderland style.

