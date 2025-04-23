Step into a rewarding NHS career with Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is excited to announce a unique opportunity for those looking to start or further their career as a Healthcare Assistant (HCA). Rampton Hospital, a high secure forensic hospital located in Retford, will host a recruitment event on Saturday, May 10, from 11am to 1pm, at the on-site Mike Harris Learning Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event is designed for individuals interested in applying for Healthcare Assistant vacancies at Rampton Hospital. Attendees will gain insights into working in a high secure hospital setting, supporting individuals with mental health conditions and learning disabilities, and understanding the crucial role HCAs play in delivering exceptional care.

Notts Healthcare is committed to being people-centred and providing a great place to work. We take pride in the care, commitment, and dedication our staff show every day in delivering high standards of care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our workforce, including volunteers, people on work experience, and students, are our greatest asset. We are dedicated to improving the experience and engagement of all our staff.

Rampton Hospital Healthcare Assistant Recruitment Event

We know our staff come to work to 'Make a Difference,' and in return, we aim to provide a safe, supportive environment where everyone feels part of a team. Together, we create opportunities for growth and development, helping each person to reach their full potential.

We offer comprehensive training and development programmes to support your success in the role, with opportunities for career progression within the Trust.

Our competitive pay structure aligns with NHS pay bands, including enhancements for weekends and bank holidays. Employees benefit from a generous package, including a minimum of 27 days' annual leave plus bank holidays (pro-rata for part-time staff), access to the NHS Pension Scheme, and exclusive NHS discounts on retail, travel, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We foster a supportive work environment, dedicated to providing high-quality care while supporting your professional and personal growth. Additionally, we offer health and wellbeing support through occupational health services, mental health support, and employee assistance programmes.

No registration is required—simply attend on the day to find out more about the fulfilling and impactful career opportunities available at Rampton High Secure Hospital.

Join us on Saturday, May 10 to take the next step in your healthcare career!