York-based charity Lollipop York and District (Lollipop) is encouraging its supporters to start 2024 with purpose and generosity through an exciting new partnership with FreeWills.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading online will-writing services.

This collaboration offers supporters the chance to create their personalised wills for free while considering a legacy gift to support Christ’s Courtiers’ vital work.

Thanks to FreeWills’ easy-to-use online platform, supporters can create their will in just 15 minutes or less, from the comfort of their own homes, without the need for a solicitor or hefty fees. It’s a simple yet powerful way to plan for the future while making a lasting difference to a cause close to their hearts.

By supporting isolated adults on recreational activities such as their Talk & Prayer lines, the charity’s focus is on those who just have TV as their companion. Loneliness can be deadly - it’s good to talk.

Parents of members, staff, volunteers and supporters from York’s Deaf community at York Dragon Boat Race

Eligible beneficiaries go on farm trips, in order to support them with recreational activities and to get to know others in a similar situation.

As many people reflect on the year gone by and look ahead, legacy giving provides an incredible opportunity to make an impact that lasts well into the future. For Christ’s Courtiers, which supports beneficiaries experiencing social isolation and loneliness, these gifts ensure the continuation of vital services and projects that change lives every day.

"The New Year is a time for fresh starts and meaningful resolutions," said Ms Deepshika. Paneser, Founder of Christ’s Courtiers.

"Partnering with FreeWills.co.uk gives our supporters an easy and cost-free way to create their will while reflecting on the legacy they want to leave. Legacy gifts are a critical part of funding our work, and we are so grateful to those who choose to support us in this way."

"A new year is the perfect time to take important steps towards planning your future, and we’re proud to support Christ’s Courtiers in their mission to make a lasting difference," said Carl Christensen, Managing Director of FreeWills.co.uk.

"By partnering with organisations like Christ’s Courtiers, we’re helping people make their wills while creating an enduring impact through charitable giving."

For more information on how to create your free will and support Christ’s Courtiers, visit http://freewills.co.uk/charity/christscourtiers