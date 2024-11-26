Spread festive cheer at Dogs Trust Christmas fair for four-legged friends

Dogs Trust Leeds is excited to announce its annual Christmas Fair, set to take place on Saturday, 30th November, from 11:30am – 3:30pm.

This festive event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy seasonal activities and help support the vital work Dogs Trust does to support dogs in need all year round.

Following the success of last year’s Christmas Fair, which raised over £1000 for the charity, Dogs Trust is inviting local residents to support its vital work and help care for the 79 dogs currently in its care this Christmas and beyond.

The fair will feature festive games, a chance for your dog to have his photo with Santa Paws and a raffle. In addition to Dogs Trust’s own stalls, there will be home baked cakes and goodies, and even stocking fillers for the humans! There will be parking available on site, with both cash and card accepted.

Dogs Trust's Christmas Fair is this weekend.

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds said: “Our Christmas fair is always a wonderful occasion. This year promises to be a fantastic day out for family, friends and canine companions.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone along to the rehoming centre for a festive, fun-filled afternoon. All the money donated at the Christmas Fair will go directly to supporting the dogs in our care and finding them a happy place to call home. It’s a wonderful way to raise pounds for hounds whilst getting in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s always very busy and noisy at the Christmas Fair, so although we hope lots of dogs, especially former Dogs Trust Leeds residents, come along, we would ask people to only bring their dogs if they are sure they will thoroughly enjoy it.”

So, head down to Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds, LS15 4NL on Saturday, 30th November, to celebrate the festive season and support a jolly good cause.

For more information, or to donate prizes to the tombola and raffle, please contact event organiser Sarah Greenhalgh on 0113 281 4937 or [email protected]