Sponsored shootout raises thousands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils put their fundraising and footballing skills to the test in a sponsored penalty shootout in partnership with Bradford City FC Community Foundation.

High Crags Primary Leadership Academy played host to a veritable feast of football as Bradford City’s beloved mascot, Billy Bantam, took on the role of goalkeeper while pupils from each year group lined up to take penalties.

As well as giving pupils the chance to emulate their footballing heroes currently playing at Euro 2024, the sponsored event also raised funds to improve the school’s playtime provision and to support the local community through the work of Bradford City FC Community Foundation – the charitable arm of Bradford City Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils throughout the school have raised an astonishing £4,279 and each pupil who collected donations for the event has received a prize from Bradford City in the form of either a medal, pump bag or football.

Pupils from High Crags Primary Leadership Academy pose with Bradford City mascot Billy Bantam.

Special mention must go to the school’s top fundraiser, Year 4’s Mya Pearson, who raised £233.50 and will receive a signed football from Bradford City as a reward for her fundraising efforts.