Sponsored shootout raises thousands
High Crags Primary Leadership Academy played host to a veritable feast of football as Bradford City’s beloved mascot, Billy Bantam, took on the role of goalkeeper while pupils from each year group lined up to take penalties.
As well as giving pupils the chance to emulate their footballing heroes currently playing at Euro 2024, the sponsored event also raised funds to improve the school’s playtime provision and to support the local community through the work of Bradford City FC Community Foundation – the charitable arm of Bradford City Football Club.
Pupils throughout the school have raised an astonishing £4,279 and each pupil who collected donations for the event has received a prize from Bradford City in the form of either a medal, pump bag or football.
Special mention must go to the school’s top fundraiser, Year 4’s Mya Pearson, who raised £233.50 and will receive a signed football from Bradford City as a reward for her fundraising efforts.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sponsored penalty shootout was a regular fixture in the school calendar, and it has been sorely missed in recent years. However, 2024 marked the long-awaited return of the popular fundraising event which was thoroughly enjoyed by all who took part.
