Specialist York eye clinic celebrates treating 2000th NHS cataract patient

A local York eye clinic which has helped to improve the eyesight of thousands of people in and around the city area since opening in September last year is celebrating a key milestone – treating their 2,000th patient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five-star clinic on the York Business Park is dedicated to treating NHS cataract patients and has helped to substantially reduce waiting times for cataract surgery in the region.

Optegra’s partnership with the NHS means that opticians and GPs can refer patients to the York clinic for treatment within just a few weeks, resulting in excellent outcomes and restored vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2,000th patient at Optegra Eye Clinic York was Elaine Paley from York. She said: "It was a fantastic service from start to finish - everyone was so helpful and made me feel comfortable during my time at the clinic. I hadn't realised how bad my vision had become until I could see again - it's such a gradual decline that you learn to live with it.

Optometrists at work at Optegra Eye Clinic York

"Now I can see everything in so much detail, I was surprised to even see the edges on the leaves when I looked out of the kitchen window.

“I really wish I'd had the surgery sooner, the difference it has made is incredible. The surgery was painless and over so quickly - I would say go for it to anyone who is thinking about cataract surgery, it's really nothing to worry about."

The clinic was officially opened last year by then-MP Julian Sturdy at a ‘cutting the ribbon’ to launch the new clinic. He welcomed the new service to York and at the time, said that it would “revolutionise treatment for many residents and improve the quality of life for patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul French, clinic manager for Optegra Eye Clinic York, said: “Since we launched the clinic just over a year ago, we have been delighted to support so many people in their cataract treatment journey.

Optegra Eye Clinic York

“It is so wonderful to welcome our patients, and then see their absolute pleasure after their procedure, when their cloudy, often blurred lens is removed and replaced with one of the highest quality synthetic lenses which restores excellent vision.

“The number of patients who cannot believe how quick the procedure is, and how much their vision is improved – it is wonderful to help local people in this way.

“If anyone is experiencing cloudy vision we would encourage them to pop to their local optician for an eye health check. One in three adults over 65 years suffer with cataract, and the treatment really can be life-transforming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cataract can develop slowly over time, causing blurred vision, clouding of vision and even double vision for some people. As it happens so gradually, patients often do not realise how badly their eyesight had deteriorated until they have the actual treatment.

Patient Elaine Paley with surgeon Steven Naylor (right) and clinical team

If you have been diagnosed with a cataract and are keen to have treatment sooner rather than later, Optegra Eye Clinic York will be able to help. Simply ask your GP or optician for a referral to Optegra.

The procedure is pain-free and the most commonly performed elective surgery in the NHS – it takes only around 10 minutes and is conducted as a day case procedure with no need for any overnight stays.

Optegra Eye Clinic York can be found at 1 Tudor Court, York Business Park, York YO26 6RS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and clinics across the UK, Czech Republic and Poland.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 100,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.