Sheffield Girl’s Group recognised as heroes by EFL Community Heroes Campaign

A group of five girls from Sheffield have been recognised as EFL Community Heroes for their work leading a groundbreaking project supporting girls navigating puberty which ensures continued engagement with sports and physical activities.

Alex, Isabella, Izzy, Ruby and Scarlett were presented with their EFL Community Heroes pennant at Monday’s game against Leeds United.

Their initiative included workshops, peer mentoring and resources that empowered younger girls to build confidence and resilience.

The project has not only increased participation but also fostered a supportive environment ensuring every girl feels welcomed and valued.

Being named as Community Heroes highlights their dedication to promoting inclusivity and breaking down barriers in sport.

It’s a testament to their vision and commitment to making a difference in the community.

Not only have they pioneered this project, but the girls also volunteer weekly at various Foundation sessions aimed at younger girls such as Premier League Kicks and at half-term holiday camps.

The group also refereed and helped with operations at the Utilita EFL Girls Cup that the Foundation hosted at Leisure United Westfield.

Hear from the girls below:

Alex: “It's exciting to be recognised for something that people don't really do, you don't hear of it very often and it is nice to recognised as I have come through the girls side too so to get girls involved in sport is great.”

Izzy: “I feel grateful that we get the opportunity to volunteer, but then also to be recognized for it means our work isn’t going under the radar, because, we don’t do this for recognition but it is still really nice."

Isabella: “I think it's nice because we've got such a heavy involvement within girls football in the area and typically, people are getting paid, but for us, we just do it out of our own spare time as volunteers, because we just genuinely enjoy it. It's really nice to see that positive appearance that we've created in the area and to be recognised for our work."

Scarlett: “It is really nice to be recognised and appreciated because we are volunteers that do what we do because we genuinely enjoy it. It’s great."

Ruby: “It's nice to be recognised because even though the things we do might not seem massive, it might be big for some of the girls who want to get involved in football and we could be helping them get through the pathway. I knew a few girls have started football because of them coming to camps and coming to our sessions that we do - so it's nice to be recognised in this way.”

Trevor Birch, CEO of the EFL, said: “Community is a fundamental part of the EFL and its 72 Clubs’ identity. The work undertaken by Clubs has a hugely positive impact on the participants of the various programmes and in the towns and cities where people live.

“Football Clubs are trusted in their communities, and this can help to remove barriers for accessing support. Clubs are successfully addressing challenges linked to health, wellbeing, education and employment as well as helping to keep communities connected. We look forward to celebrating and recognising this incredible work in front of match-going fans during the Community Weekends.”

The EFL Community Weekends build on the success of the recent EFL Week of Action in November – where the League and its Clubs shone a light on the significant social impact Club community work has on towns and cities in England and Wales.

This was valued at over £1.24 billion a season in the latest community impact report.

During the 2023/24 season, EFL Football Club charities delivered 438,033 sessions across 801,661 hours with an average of 6,084 sessions and 11,134 hours of support per Club.

For more information on the EFL Community Weekends and the impact of EFL Club community work please visit efl.com.