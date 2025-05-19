Second ride-out scheduled in Leeds in memory of Rob Burrow to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research
The inaugural event was arranged last June by Bradford Bulls fan Dennis ‘Axel’ Foley, who is known as much for his love of rugby league as he is scooters.
The ride-out was organised by Mr Foley in light of Burrow’s death from Motor Neurone Disease and saw hundreds of people taking part.
Mr Foley said the response was “unbelievable”, as £8,400 was raised for the Motor Neurone Disease Association to fund research and treatment.
He said: “I met Rob a few times after games and the day he died I got home and I put a post on a website asking if anyone fancied a ride-out.
“It quickly grew from just a couple of us to all of social media going berserk.
“For all of us in rugby league there is a bit of rivalry but at heart we are all a big family and this has proved that.”
This year’s charity ride-out has now been confirmed for Sunday, July 6, and will see riders meet at The White Swan pub in Yeadon before leaving at 12.30pm for Headingley Stadium and then heading on to Ings Pub in Guiseley, where there will be live music and a raffle.
Mr Foley said: “The idea is to carry on raising money for MND.
“Anyone with an engine and two wheels and a bit of change to donate is welcome.”
Mr Foley said that he has had help from others in arranging the event and that patches commemorating the day’s ride will be available.
He added that in the last year he has been contacted by people suffering from MND or who have lost loved ones, which he said has offered him a new perspective on how devastating the illness is.
“I’ve been to MND meetings”, he said. “It’s soul destroying. It’s not a nice way to go.”
Mr Foley said that he is expecting this year’s ride-out to be busier than 2024 and said he hopes it proves a good opportunity to raise money and awareness about MND.