Hundreds of scooters roared up to Headingley Stadium in a heartwarming tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

The huge spectacle could be heard for miles around as enthusiasts pulled up to the venue, where they spent this afternoon (June 16) paying their respects to the sporting icon.

Hundreds of motorcyclists and scooter enthusiasts rode out to Headingley Stadium in tribute to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow on June 16. | National World

Rob died earlier this month after a courageous four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease (MND), sending shockwaves across the country and inspiring a sea of floral tributes at his former rugby ground.

Many of the riders who stopped at the stadium today wore sweatshirts bearing the logo for the MND Association, a charity that helps people facing the debilitating condition that Rob had.

Onlookers arrived early at Headingley Stadium to watch the cavalcade pass by, including from left Dawn Woodhead, Pete Beric and Maddy Ginley-Hird. | National World

The huge ride out began at Odsal Stadium in Bradford earlier this morning.

It arrived at Headingley shortly after midday, before the hundreds of scooters and motorcycles rode up to The Black Bull pub in Horsforth. The day ended with music from the Signals, a band playing Mod classics.

Onlookers turned out at Headingley Stadium to watch the cavalcade pass by, with some arriving early to catch the spectacle.