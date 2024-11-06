Saint Catherine’s receives donation from housebuilder’s charitable arm

A housebuilder’s charitable organisation has donated £2,500 to support adults with terminal illnesses on the East Yorkshire Coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barratt Foundation is the charitable arm of Barratt Developments, which donated the funds to Scarborough-based hospice Saint Catherine’s to support the team in providing the best possible care for those with life limiting illnesses.

Barratt Developments, which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, has multiple developments in Saint Catherine’s area including St Johns View in Cayton, Abbey View and Chaloners Green in Whitby, Mortimer Park and Porters Way in Driffield and The Sands in Bridlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All services provided by Saint Catherine’s are free of charge and supported by its specialist team and dedicated volunteers. Approximately £6m is needed to deliver Saint Catherine’s specialist care, meaning they rely solely on donations.

Barratt Foundation donates £2,500 to Scarborough-based Saint Catherine's Hospice

Saint Catherine’s provides a variety of services catering to adults and their families including around the clock in-patient care, therapy and wellbeing services, out of hours and at home care. The life limiting illnesses the specialists care for at Saint Catherine’s include cancer, heart disease, respiratory conditions, kidney and liver disease, and neurological illnesses.

Craig Robson, Marketing and Communications Officer for Saint Catherine’s, said: “When someone is diagnosed with a terminal or incurable disease it can be incredibly overwhelming to come to terms with. We are here to support people and their families by first and foremost listening to their fears, getting them comfortable with their new way of life, and then providing the specialist care they need to enjoy the final moments of their life.

“We would like to thank the Barratt Foundation for such a generous donation, that will go directly to providing vital care at Saint Catherine’s hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Button-Stephens, Head of the Barratt Foundation, said: “Saint Catherine’s does incredibly impactful work for adults with life limiting illnesses and their families on the East Yorkshire Coast. We are proud to make a donation towards the funds needed to support the vital care provided by the hospice.”

Since The Barratt Foundation launched in 2021 it has donated more than £12m of funding to more than 1,000 charities. This significant achievement underlines Barratt’s commitment to supporting communities across the country.

For further information in Barratt Developments’ Barratt Foundation, please visit https://barrattfoundation.org.uk/ and for more on Saint Catherine’s visit https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk/