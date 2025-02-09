The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Oxo, a five-year-old cat known for his jet black, silky fur and humorous character.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Oxo Five-year-old Oxo is known for his jet black, silky fur and humorous character. He loves to be around people, having come from a very sheltered and unkept home. He's hoping for a forever home and plenty of time for fussing. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Ruby Ruby is a gentle two-year-old Staffie Cross who came to the centre pregnant. She has since seen her 10 puppies adopted by new families. Ruby has been through a lot in her short life, making the world seem pretty scary - but she's hoping to catch up on some TLC. She would thrive as the only pet in a calm household. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Juno, Rino and Bruno Meet Juno, Rino, and Bruno. This inseparable trio loves toys, grooming sessions and keeping people company. They’re looking for a forever home together, ideally with a family or couple, and would love a garden to explore once settled. Perfect companions, especially for those who work from home. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Dusty Dusty is a petite and striking one-year-old cat who has made great progress in trusting people after a difficult start in life. She loves chasing feather toys and is easily won over with treats. Dusty is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can settle at her own pace. She could live with playful cats of a similar age and would enjoy access to a garden. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Lola Lola is a three-year-old Belgium Malinois who was found in a property on her own. The team believes that for at least four days, if not more, she was starving. She was so hungry she even ate a toy hoping to fill her stomach. She would suit a family who have just as much energy as her. | RSPCA Photo Sales