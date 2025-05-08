Riverlution launches Humber Stewardship Partnership in Hull with support from Efficiency North.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of Riverlution’s Stewardship Partnership concept in Sheffield, the team has launched a brand new Humber Stewardship Partnership based in Hull, with support from Efficiency North.

Over the last 12 months, the Sheffield-based Stewardship Partnership, which employs three apprentices, has successfully removed over 100 tonnes of litter and debris from Sheffield’s rivers, managed more than 300,000m² of riverbank for invasive species, carried out 1.7km of coppicing and vegetation control along riverbanks, and has generated over £1.2 million in social value.

The newly formed Humber Stewardship Project is set to have a similar level of impact through the projects due to be carried out this year.

Currently, the team is working on three projects in the region which include; supporting a local community group to care for the Oppy Woods community fishing lake, delivering river stewardship and habitat work with the East Yorkshire Rivers Trust, and maintaining community fishing pegs and dipping platforms as part of the Hull Dynamic Drains Project.

Each Stewardship Partnership team comprises apprentices who are beginning their careers in the environmental sectors, plus experienced industry professionals.

The apprentices who are working on the Humber Stewardship Partnership for 2025 are James Harwoodwho is studying the Level 4 Countryside Ranger Apprenticeship and Adam Holt, who is completing the Level 2 Countryside Worker Apprenticeship.

Geoffrey Guy, managing director at Riverlution, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Humber Stewardship Partnership, following an incredibly successful year in Sheffield.

“The team based out in Hull have already made fantastic progress with their new projects and we can’t wait to see the impact the partnership is making at the end of the year."