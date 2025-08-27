Retired racehorse and Welsh pony bring joy to patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice

Patient Christopher Bolland Howden met Welsh pony Poppy at The Prince of Wales Hospice

Patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice were treated to a heart-warming visit from two special guests on Thursday August 13: Remy, a retired racehorse aged 16, and Poppy, a 17-year-old Welsh pony.

The visit was arranged by New Beginnings, a charity dedicated to retraining and rehoming former racehorses, who regularly bring their horses to hospices and schools to offer comfort and provide educational experiences.

Animal therapy has a positive impact on emotional wellbeing, particularly in palliative care settings. The presence of animals can offer moments of joy and calmness for patients and their families during challenging times.

New Beginnings, run by Pam and Kevin Atkinson, brought Remy and Poppy to the Hospice as part of their outreach programme. The horses were welcomed by patients, staff, and families. The initiative highlights the therapeutic value of animal visits and the compassionate work of organisations like New Beginnings.

Pam and Kevin Atkinson from New Beginnings said: “Horses have an incredible ability to connect with people, and when we bring our horses to places like the Hospice, you see the amount of pleasure they bring to the patients and their families.”

Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead at the Hospice, added: “It was heartwarming to see our patients light up as they met the horses, Poppy and Remy. Animal therapy has a profound impact on emotional wellbeing, and we’re so grateful to New Beginnings for making this visit possible.”

To learn more about The Prince of Wales Hospice and the wellbeing services available, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/support