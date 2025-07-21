Residents at Leeds care home enjoy visit from MP

HC-One’s Rievaulx House Care Home in Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was visited on Friday, July 18 by MP for Leeds South West and Morley, Mark Sewards.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Mark Sewards, and chatting to him about what life is like at Rievaulx House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Armley community.

MP Mark Sewards enjoyed a tour round the 90 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, kitchenette, lounge, quiet room, premier and ensuite bedrooms and gardens.

Samantha Foster, Home Manager at HC-One’s Rievaulx House Care Home, commented:

“We were delighted to welcome MP Mark Sewards to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

MP for Leeds South West and Morley, Mark Sewards, said: “I was so pleased to visit Rievaulx House in Wortley to meet both staff and residents. It was so pleasing to see staff working so hard to care for residents. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated and caring workforce in Leeds South West and Morley. During our visit, the staff were working hard to ensure residents remained active and engaged in activities that they genuinely enjoyed.

“With an aging population, it is vital that all political parties work together to grasp the nettle of social care reform. We must create an adult social care system that is fit for the demands placed upon it, both now and in the future.”