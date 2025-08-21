Resident Ambassador scoops coveted title

Bryan Lawson, resident ambassador at Stamford Bridge Beaumont has been crowned Resident Ambassador for the NE & Scotland division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff and residents who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’ and ‘Resident Ambassador of the year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Bryan is over the moon to have been named the winner for the NE & Scotland division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When presented with his award, Bryan said, “I am absolutely stunned and had no idea that I had been nominated, it’s not very often I’m speechless but I certainly was when Rachel, our Deputy Manager presented me with my framed letter”. Bryan added, “The role of resident ambassador is one I take very seriously in helping those less fortunate than myself, I really was moved to tears”.

Bryan Lawson, resident ambassador at Stamford Bridge Beaumont has been crowned Resident Ambassador

As the winner for NE & Scotland, Bryan is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Deputy Manager, Rachel Longley said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is truly thankful for the great work that Bryan does on behalf of his peers, we are all so proud of him”.

Stamford Bridge Beaumont is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides, nursing care, residential care and respite care.