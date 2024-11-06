A Remembrance Day procession to pay tribute to servicemen and women is taking place in Leeds this weekend.

Remembrance Day, a day to celebrate the end of World War and to pay tribute to those who have died in combat since, will be taking place at Victoria Gardens on Sunday, November 10.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung will be leading the city’s tributes and joining her to lay wreaths will be Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson, Leader of Leeds City Council Councillor James Lewis and other party leaders, Leeds Children’s Mayor Esosa Ehioghae, members of parliament and other political representatives, together with family representatives of the fallen.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds and Coun Abigail Marshall Katung said: “It is a great honour to lead our fantastic city, with its deep-rooted connections to the armed forces, in a poignant and moving act of remembrance.

“In these globally troubled times, it is more important than ever that we come together as one community to honour and remember the service and sacrifices of the British and Commonwealth armed forces in defending our freedoms. We also use the occasion to recognise and honour those who have lost their lives because of conflict or terrorism together with marking the vital role played by the emergency services and civilians.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Remembrance Day in Leeds.

Remembrance Sunday is taking place on November 10 this year. Photo: Leeds city Council | Leeds City Council

What is Remembrance Day and why is it important to mark?

Originally instituted to remember those lost in the First World War, the Remembrance Sunday service is held every year on the second Sunday in November, the closest Sunday to Armistice Day on 11 November.

Today, the service commemorates the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian men and women of two world wars and all the conflicts since 1945.

How can I watch the Remembrance Sunday parade and service in Leeds?

This year, the act of remembrance will be held at Victoria Gardens on Sunday 10 November.

At 10:50am, a procession of dignitaries will leave Leeds Civic Hall, before falling in behind a parade of ex-servicemen and women, veterans’ organisations, and current serving military personnel, who will lead the march to the war memorial from Rossington Street.

The multi-faith service at the war memorial will be led by the Bishop of Kirkstall Right Reverand Arun Arora, with contributions from Rabbi Anthony Gilbert, Senior Imam Qari Muhammad Asim MBE, and the Very Rev Canon Father Matthew Habron.

At 11am, attendees will join the rest of the nation in a two-minute silence, which will be preceded by a bugler sounding the Last Post. The service will be broadcast on two big screens to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings.

Following the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will proceed to Millennium Square, where a salute and march past will take place.

Which Leeds bus routes are affected by Remembrance Sunday celebrations?

Barwick-in-Elmet

Main Street, The Cross and Elmwood Lane closed from 10.55am-11.15am.

Service 64 may be delayed during this event.

Farsley

Calverley Lane and Bagley Lane closed from 12.45pm-1.30pm.

Services 16 and 16A may be delayed during this event.

Gildersome

Town Street closed from 10.30am-11.30am.

Services 65, 229 and 425 may be delayed during this event.

Great Preston

Preston Lane closed from 1.30pm-2.30pm.

Service 163 may be delayed during this event.

Guiseley

The Green, Church Street and Town Gate closed from 9.30am-11.45am.

Services 27, 34 and A3 may be delayed during this event.

Kippax

Longdyke Lane, High Street and Leeds Road closed from 10.30am-1.30pm.

Services 163 and 165 may be delayed during this event.

Meanwood

Green Road closed from 10.45am-11.15am.

Service 38 may be delayed during this event.

Morley

Queen Street closed from 10am-12pm.

Services may be delayed during this event.

Otley

Station Road, Kirkgate, Bridge Street, Cattle Market Street, North Parade, Wesley Street, Crossgate and Bondgate closed from 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Services may be delayed during this event.

Oulton

Aberford Road closed from 10.30am-11.30am.

Services 9A and 168 may be delayed during this event.

Service 446 diverted via North Lane in both directions.

Pool in Wharfdale

Main Street closed from 10an-11.30am.

Services 25, A2 and A3 may be delayed during this event

Pudsey

Chapeltown, Carlisle Road, Church Lane and Market Placeclosed from 8.30am-11.30am.

Services may be delayed during this event.

Rawdon

A65 Harrogate Road, Leeds Road and Micklefield Road closed from 2.30pm-3.45pm.

Services 33, 34, A1 and A2 may be delayed during this event.

Rothwell

Gillett Lane, Ingham Parade and Church Street from closed from 9.30am-1pm.

Services 9A, 22, 444 and 446 may be delayed during this event.

Scholes

Main Street closed from 9.55am-11.15am.

Service 11A may be delayed during this event.

Thorner

Main Street closed from 9.55am-11.15am.

Service 7 may be delayed during this event.

Wetherby

High Street, Market Place, Westgate and Boston Road closed from 10am-11.30am.

Services 7, X98 and X99 may be delayed during this event.

Whitkirk

Selby Road closed from 10.30am-11.30am.

Services 19, 19A and 21 may be delayed during this event.

When does Leeds mark Armistice Day?

Armistice Day will be taking place on Monday, November 11. There will be a short service with no parade from 10:50 at Leeds’ Victoria Gardens War Memorial, with wreaths laid by the Lord Mayor and Lord-Lieutenant.