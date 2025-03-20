Redrow supports Yorkshire bed charity with a new donation

A bed charity set up to help children and their families living in poverty has received £1,800 from homebuilder Redrow.

Redrow Yorkshire has been supporting the Leeds-based charity since 2022, donating funds with every new show home bedroom opened in Yorkshire.

Zarach was started in 2017 in Leeds by deputy head teacher Bex and offers support to families across West Yorkshire.

Redrow supports the charity’s ‘Every Head a Bed’ project, which provides bed bundles including a new bed, mattress, bedding and pyjamas.

The latest donation came after the opening of two new show homes at Redrow’s Meadow Vale development in Huddersfield.

The donation means Zarach’s partnership with Redrow across Yorkshire and the North West has now generated almost £22,000, equating to 142 bed bundles. A further £3,150 will be donated next month linked to further show home launches in Oldham and Chorley.

Zarach’s CEO Andy Peers said: “It’s the ongoing relationship between Redrow and Zarach that is very special and vitally important to us, as we continue to do all we can to reach more of the estimated 900,000 children across the country experiencing bed poverty.

“Redrow’s way of linking their support to us with their core business might seem quite straightforward, but it’s their innovation in creating that link that gives the relationship its longevity. To see Redrow’s support go beyond being purely financial and also reach into their teams volunteering with us has been wonderful to see.

“We can’t thank Redrow enough for taking Zarach into their hearts and, in turn, giving so much joy and hope to hundreds of children who can now start to get a good night’s sleep on a consistent basis. This support is truly changing lives.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We are really pleased to continue our pledge offering support to such a wonderful charity.

“The team at Zarach work hard to provide a much-needed service to children and families. We will continue to offer our support with further donations in April.”

Meadow Vale, located off Bradford Road, is a development of 22 properties. Each of the homes will benefit from electric vehicle charging points, and will be gas-free, with heating and hot water provided by air source heat pumps. All will be from Redrow’s popular Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

Steve added: “We are committed to creating a thriving new community in Huddersfield. Meadow Vale is positioned on the edge of a well-established residential area, between Huddersfield and Brighouse, and surrounded by open space and woodlands.”

