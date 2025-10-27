To coincide with the turning back of the clocks, a series of five ‘Reclaim The Night’ events were held across West Yorkshire - including one in Leeds city centre.
Crowds gathered at Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow where speakers, including the Mayor for West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, spoke to those in attendance before marching around the city and displaying signs that read ‘We unite against gender based violence’ and ‘Enough is enough’.
Events were also held in Wakefield, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees to mark the end of British Summer Time (BST), which is when women often report feeling unsafe in public spaces after dark.
The below photographs were captured from the event.