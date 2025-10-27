10 pictures from Reclaim The Night demonstration in Leeds promoting safety for women and girls

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:58 GMT

A demonstration was held in Leeds last night to promote safety for women and girls as the dark nights get set to creep in.

To coincide with the turning back of the clocks, a series of five ‘Reclaim The Night’ events were held across West Yorkshire - including one in Leeds city centre.

Crowds gathered at Leeds Art Gallery on The Headrow where speakers, including the Mayor for West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, spoke to those in attendance before marching around the city and displaying signs that read ‘We unite against gender based violence’ and ‘Enough is enough’.

Events were also held in Wakefield, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees to mark the end of British Summer Time (BST), which is when women often report feeling unsafe in public spaces after dark.

The below photographs were captured from the event.

All were welcome as the Reclaim The Night series of events were held across West Yorkshire on Sunday evening (October 26).

A series of speeches were delivered outside of Leeds Art Gallery to those taking part in the demonstration.

The Mayor for West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin was among those to speak to the crowd in attendance.

The event was held to coincide with the turning back of the clocks, which is when women often report feeling unsafe in public spaces after dark.

There were also four other consecutive events held in Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Artists and residents shared their experiences to the crowd.

