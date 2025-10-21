'We have the right to be safe' - why women will be reclaiming the night in Leeds

The streets of Leeds are set to echo with the voices of women and their allies making a stand against violence.

A series of powerful Reclaim the Night events are taking place across West Yorkshire this weekend.

It has all been timed to coincide with the turning back of the clocks on Sunday, October 26, which is when women often report feeling unsafe in public spaces after dark.

Among those voices will be poet Michelle Scally Clarke will share her own personal reflections through spoken word, speaking to the lived reality of many women.

“As a fifty-five-year-old artist, I have lived through situations where I have been in danger,” she said.

“As a single mother, a lone parent, I’ve worked shifts, raised a family, paid taxes, and fought hard.

“We have the right to be safe – reclaim the night, reclaim your power,”

There will be a series of speeches outside Leeds Art Gallery from 5:30pm on Sunday before a walk through the city centre, starting at 6pm.

Meanwhile, another event will take place at Wakefield Exchange, from 12pm and will involve a banner making workshop. There will then be a vigil taking place at 5pm.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “Turning back the clocks doesn’t just mean an extra hour in bed – for many women, it means changing their routines just to feel safe.

“That is why on Sunday, people across Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds, and Wakefield are standing united to Reclaim the Night and demand an end to violence against women and girls.

“Because we will not rest until West Yorkshire is a safer, fairer place for all.

“Join us and call for the change we all deserve.”

This will launch a month of action leading up to a further Reclaim the Night event on November 27.