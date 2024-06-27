Ramsdens boosts real estate team with eighth partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire-wide law firm Ramsdens Solicitors is continuing to build its real estate team with the appointment of Ian Hartley as partner based across the firm’s York and Leeds offices.

With extensive experience in real estate law and the Leeds and Yorkshire markets, and nationally, Ian joins from Squire Patton Boggs where he spent seven years, most recently as director in the Leeds real estate team. Prior to that, Ian trained and spent 15 years at Walker Morris where he was an associate and senior associate in its real estate team.

Ian acts for occupiers, developers, investors and funders across a range of sectors, including residential/living, hotel and leisure, industrial and logistics, retail, agricultural and energy, with a particular focus on development transactions.

He said: “I am delighted to have joined Ramsdens’ growing real estate team, particularly at this exciting time as the firm is building on its already strong reputation in the Yorkshire region and looks to expand its real estate offering. I’m excited to take up this opportunity and looking forward to playing my part in the firm’s continued success.”

Kirsty Jackson (left) and Ian Hartley, Ramsdens

Kirsty Jackson, Ramsdens Solicitors’ head of real estate, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Ian to the Ramsdens team. His extensive experience and outstanding client-centric reputation in the real estate arena make him a valuable addition to the firm.

“Ian’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to attracting top talent to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality service to our clients.”