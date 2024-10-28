Pudsey charity receives donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity which supports wellbeing within the community, both mental and physical has received a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by colleagues from the Pudsey branch.

Pudsey Wellbeing Charity received the £500 donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation to help it provide activities for the community.

The charity provides a range of facilities for recreation activities or other leisure time occupation for the benefit of the community in Pudsey and the surrounding areas. They aim to improve quality of life for the general public with particular focus on the socially isolated and others who may have specific needs on account of age, disability, social or economic circumstances.

The charity was nominated after several Pudsey branch customers benefitted from their services.

Heather McCarrick, Agency Manager of Yorkshire Building Society in Pudsey, said: “We are proud to be able to support Pudsey Wellbeing Charity in our community in Pudsey with a donation from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation.

Jill Huggins, Chair of Trustees, Pudsey Wellbeing Charity, said: ‘’We are grateful to Yorkshire Building Society, their staff and customers for their support. We have a brilliant team of volunteers and group leaders who work hard creating a welcoming, safe environment in The Open Door and the many groups that run throughout the week. This donation from the Charitable Foundation will help us to continue to provide these services supporting wellbeing within our community.”

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference® scheme where members donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts just once a year to help smaller charities around the UK.

Last year the foundation donated over £283,000 to local causes and charities nominated by members and colleagues from around the UK.

For more information about our Small Change Big Difference® scheme visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation

If you would like to support Pudsey Wellbeing Charity then please visit www.pudseywellbeing.com for further information.