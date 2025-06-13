Pocklington Canal volunteers give waterway spring clean

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST
Volunteers operate the weeding boat at Pocklington Canal.
Volunteers operate the weeding boat at Pocklington Canal.
Members of Pocklington Canal Amenity Society have been working hard over the past month to make the waterway a haven for visitors.

The volunteers have painted a bridge, cleaned weed from the water, and are tackling the invasive scourge of Himalayan Balsam.

They have also fixed a bench where people can take a well-earned rest, strimmed a large section of the canal’s paths, and filled in potholes at Canal Head.

The society’s New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.

The society's New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.
The society’s New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.

Go to www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/boat-trips for more information.

A video of the boat’s journey can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVzxiT5NiU0

The society is always on the lookout for new members – go to https://www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/ for more details.

