Volunteers operate the weeding boat at Pocklington Canal.

Members of Pocklington Canal Amenity Society have been working hard over the past month to make the waterway a haven for visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers have painted a bridge, cleaned weed from the water, and are tackling the invasive scourge of Himalayan Balsam.

They have also fixed a bench where people can take a well-earned rest, strimmed a large section of the canal’s paths, and filled in potholes at Canal Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society’s New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.

The society’s New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.

Go to www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/boat-trips for more information.

A video of the boat’s journey can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVzxiT5NiU0

The society is always on the lookout for new members – go to https://www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/ for more details.