Pocklington Canal volunteers give waterway spring clean
The volunteers have painted a bridge, cleaned weed from the water, and are tackling the invasive scourge of Himalayan Balsam.
They have also fixed a bench where people can take a well-earned rest, strimmed a large section of the canal’s paths, and filled in potholes at Canal Head.
The society’s New Horizons pleasure boat is operating on Sundays and Bank Holidays until the end of October.
Go to www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/boat-trips for more information.
A video of the boat’s journey can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVzxiT5NiU0
The society is always on the lookout for new members – go to https://www.pocklingtoncanalsociety.org/ for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.