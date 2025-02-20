The East Ardsley branch launched a fundraiser as it dealt with the “severe financial crisis” that has so far received nearly £25,000.

CEO Caroline Lewis-Jones said: “People have been incredibly generous.”

She explained that the increased costs of running the centre such as utilities, vet bills, food and overheads had resulted in the current threat of closure.

Ms Lewis-Jones said: “We constantly have to have the boilers running to look after the animals and costs have gone through the roof.”

The centre has stopped taking in dogs for the time being while it tries to stabilise its financial situation and a quarter of staff members are at threat of redundancy.

Ms Lewis-Jones said: “The staff have been amazing despite this. It’s a privilege to work with and know them.”

The branch is also remaining positive by marking National Love Your Pet Day today (Thursday) by inviting followers to send pictures of their pets on their social media page.

To donate or learn more about the fundraising appeal visit the page here.

