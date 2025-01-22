Over 10,000 people jumped for joy on Blue Monday at Oxygen Activeplay Parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following research that revealed adventurous play has ‘positive effects on mental health’, Oxygen Activeplay opened the doors to all 12 parks for free, helping people generate extra endorphins on the ‘most depressing day of the year.’

On Blue Monday (20th January), Oxygen Activeplay York transformed the most depressing day of the year into a celebration of fun and energy by opening all 12 of its parks nationwide for free. The event marked the 20th anniversary of Blue Monday, offering families and communities the chance to bounce, climb, and play, combating post-holiday blues through active, adventurous play.

The initiative was inspired by studies led by Professor Helen Dodd, which highlighted the mental health benefits of adventurous play for children, including reduced anxiety and improved mood. Indoor play centres like Oxygen provide vital opportunities for adventurous activities, particularly during winter when outdoor play is limited.

Each park hosted nine free sessions, offering unique activities such as trampolines, inflatables, interactive arenas, and toddler-specific time slots. Over 10,000 participants, including local families and community groups, joined in to leap into happiness.

Natasha Waterfield, COO of Oxygen Activeplay, commented, “We wanted to turn Blue Monday into a day of joy for families across the country and an opportunity to shake off the January blues. It was so lovely to see everyone, including our Hero crew, enjoying themselves together at our Oxygen parks.”

For more information on Oxygen Activeplay, or to book a session at your local park, visit: https://oxygenactiveplay.co.uk/