OnPath Energy chooses AECOM as lead consultant for West Yorkshire solar scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work on the development of a West Yorkshire solar energy project is moving forward after the appointment by renewable energy developer OnPath Energy of a lead consultant for the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OnPath has chosen specialist infrastructure consultancy AECOM to lead on the delivery of the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park, which sits between Kippax and Allerton Bywater to the east of Leeds, and which will be able to generate enough electricity to meet the annual requirements of up to 12,000 family homes.

AECOM is working alongside the OnPath Energy project team on all aspects of its delivery, including planning, transport, engineering and environmental management, as well as the design of its power system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of tenders for the different elements of the project are currently being finalised, with regional firms being encouraged to put their services forward for future subcontracting opportunities.

A generic artist's impression of a solar farm

Construction work is expected to begin early next year and to take up to 12 months to complete.

The Barnsdale Solar Energy Park will include solar panels covering an area of around 50 hectares of south-facing land and will link directly into the Ledston Primary electricity sub-station to the south east of the site.

Alongside the green energy it will generate, the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park’s detailed ecology and biodiversity strategy will also see the biggest increase in biodiversity for any renewable energy project within Leeds to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It includes extensive wildflower meadows, wetland habitat, native trees, scrub and hedgerow planting, and will achieve a biodiversity net gain of 107%, which is more than ten times the expected outcome for a project of this type.

As part of OnPath’s policy of delivering tangible benefits to the local communities in which its operations are based, up to £1,000,000 of the revenues generated by Barnsdale will be directed into a community fund that will provide grants to support local community groups and voluntary organisations over its lifetime.

OnPath Energy (formerly Banks Renewables) owns and operates four onshore wind farms in Yorkshire, including the Hook Moor Wind Farm near Leeds.

Martin Kellerman, construction director at OnPath Energy, says: “The Barnsdale Solar Energy Park will also further extend OnPath Energy’s contribution in Yorkshire towards meeting the UK’s crucial Net Zero targets, and we’re excited to see development work moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project will bring a wide range of direct environmental, energy security, economic and community benefits to the local area, and will further increase the contribution that OnPath Energy is able to make towards helping the UK meet its crucial Net Zero targets.

“AECOM’s all-round expertise and their experience of delivering large infrastructure projects provides us with a one-stop shop for all the different types of work that will go into creating the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park.”

Local residents, businesses, and community groups can find out more about the Barnsdale Solar Energy Park by visiting www.banksgroup.co.uk/barnsdalesolar