On your barks, set, go! Dogs Trust Leeds drums up support for member of the team going the extra (26.2) mile

Many of us love our jobs – but this month, Dogs Trust Leeds is calling for a round of ‘appaws’ for a team member who is going the extra mile for her job – 26.2 miles beyond, to be precise.

With less than 70 days until the London Marathon, Amy Carlin, a Dogs Trust Rehabilitation Carer, is running and dog walking across Yorkshire to prepare and is gearing up for a wag-tastic time.

The funds raised for the marathon will support dogs like Nova, who Amy has supported by helping her achieve her daily training goals, teaching her new behaviours as part of their behaviour modification plans, and helping her learn life skills like ‘settle work’, ‘recall’, and ‘loose lead walking’.

The money raised will also fund vital services, including the Dogs Trust Behaviour Support Line, which helps dog owners and their four-legged friends across the country. As an active person, Amy is able to provide more energetic breeds with the longer exercise they need, such as off-lead runs in an enclosed field or long off-site walks in the local countryside.

Amy Carlin training with Nova the Border Collie.

Amy, who started her journey with Dogs Trust as a Canine Carer in 2007, has seen thousands of dogs find their forever homes, even finding her own dog, Dottie, at Dogs Trust Leeds.

Speaking about her London Marathon preparation, Amy said: “Training for the London Marathon has been an incredible challenge, but knowing that every step I take is helping thousands of dogs in need across the UK keeps me going.

“Over the years, I’ve seen first-hand the difference Dogs Trust makes in the lives of dogs, and I’m proud to be running to support the charity I love.

“The dogs in our care give us so much joy, and when we find the right homes for them, it is so rewarding. It only feels right to go the extra mile for them—quite literally!” The London Marathon will take place on Sunday, 27 April, and Amy hopes to raise as much money as possible to support the work of Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity.

To follow Amy’s journey and support her marathon fundraising efforts, visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/amy-carlin.

For more information about Dogs Trust Leeds and the dogs looking for homes, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/leeds.