Northallerton charity supporters are calling on bakers and hungry shoppers to help with their latest tasty fundraiser.

The Northallerton Christian Aid Group will have their regular cake stall at the next Northallerton Market, on Saturday, September 13.

The group is hoping for plenty of donations to keep customers coming, all in support of international development charity Christian Aid.

Group chairman Michael Webster explained: “Our cake stall is always popular – last year we sold out early. So we’re hoping for donations of homemade cakes, biscuits, scones and savouries, and lots of people to come along and buy the goods. Please look out for the stall with the red and white bunting.

“Funds raised will go to help the work of Christian Aid in vulnerable communities around the world.”

Northallerton Christian Aid Group cake stalls are always popular

The organisation works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. Last year (2024), the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

Anyone who would like to help the Northallerton group can drop off their donations – bagged, wrapped and labelled if possible – on Friday, September 12 from 1-3pm at NMC or to the stall early on the day.

To find out more about Christian Aid, please visit the website – www.christianaid.org.uk .