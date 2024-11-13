New sports bar BOX launches 'Sheffield shootout' challenge with Sheffield Bears ice hockey team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s newest sports bar, BOX, is teaming up with the Sheffield Bears Ice Hockey Club—the UK’s largest university ice hockey club—for an exclusive public event, the Sheffield Shootout.

This thrilling pop-up challenge will take place on Saturday, November 16th from 10am on 19-21 Barker’s Pool in Sheffield city centre, just outside the soon-to-open BOX venue. BOX officially opens to the public on Saturday, November 23rd.

On the day, members of the public will have the rare opportunity to take a shot against a fully padded goalkeeper from the Sheffield Bears first team. Known as consistent powerhouses in the British Universities Ice Hockey Association, the Sheffield Bears will be bringing their skills to the event and will be teaching the public how to shoot like the pros.

As the Bears demonstrate their skills and coach participants, locals can experience first-hand the intensity and excitement of an ice hockey shootout, with the chance to win a whole host of prizes from BOX bar. Anyone who manages to score past the Sheffield Bears’ goalkeeper can win prizes, which could include a free pizza, one hour of karaoke, one hour of electric darts, or even VIP tickets to the BOX Sheffield launch night for up to four people. Additionally, all participants who register for the challenge will receive a £10 e-voucher to spend at BOX Sheffield.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, said: “We wanted to challenge the people of Sheffield to see if they have what it takes to emulate their Steelers Heroes and it’s great to be teaming up with Sheffield Bears to help bring this to life. The ‘Sheffield Shootout’ gives fans a rare chance to go head-to-head with some of the best university-level players in the country. It’s the perfect way to kick off BOX Sheffield’s opening and a great opportunity for everyone to get involved in Sheffield’s thriving sports scene.”

The Sheffield Bears will also perform skill demonstrations, providing tips and coaching sessions for fans looking to hone their shooting skills. This is a free event open to anyone, however T&Cs apply for the prize giveaway, and they will be operating a challenge 25 policy.

Don’t miss out on this exciting day filled with skill, competition, and fun—and get ready to Watch, Play, and Party at BOX Sheffield.

For more information or to book your next event, visit www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/sheffield/bookings