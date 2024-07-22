New Poll reveals Spaniels as the 'least spoilt breed' in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barking mad Yorkshiremen are known for truly spoiling their dogs - Today Peamutt Butter reveals the top offenders in the county by breed.

Spaniel dog owners are the least needy of their pets, a survey of UK dog owners has found.

The poll by dog food brand Peamutt Butter asked 2,000 British dog owners how much they spoil and prioritise their beloved fur babies and the differences by breed were staggering.

Among the highest-ranking spoilt breeds in Yorkshire were Boxers, Corgis and French Bulldogs, while family favourites such as Golden Retrievers and Spaniels lived a simple dog’s life.

Peamutt Butter say it's time to treat Yorkshire's spaniels

Yorkshire's Spaniel dog owners were the cheapest when it came to gifts spending no more than £15 on their pet, reluctant to work from home through fear of spoiling their dog (73%) and the least likely of any breed to cancel on friends for the sake of their pooch (13%).

The survey revealed across the county dog owners spend an average per year of £230 on training their dog, £310 on grooming and £350 on foodie treats and snacks.

But for Corgi dog owners training their pooch was a top priority. A third (37%) of the Corgi owners admitted they had spent as much as £1500 training their dogs, six times the national average.

Perhaps not so surprising Poodle owners spend as much as £600 per year on grooming, double the national average and three times as much as other breeds.

Big dog problems, a third (33%) of Great Dane owners spent as much as £5,000 per year on dog treats and snacks, with Beagles being the only other breed to be as spoilt when it came to delicious snacks (25%).

The research by Peamutt Butter revealed the surprising big spender when it came to gifts were Yorkshire's Pointer dog parents – with 33% of those surveyed confessing to racking up between £600 and £1000 per birthday. Boxers, Corgis and Bulldogs coming in a close second (all 10%).

And the ‘sausage dog’ effect hit people at Christmas, with Dachshunds being the most likely to be spoilt during the festive season with 67% spending more than £1000 on presents from Santa Paws.

When chatting to their dog, Yorkshire's boxer owners were the most likely to get into politics (22%) than any other breed. 66% of Great Dane owners dished the dirt on their dating life – three times that of any other breed. And a third of Labrador owners confessed to talking about their spouse or partner.

German pointer owners were the most likely to confide in their dogs, (83%) followed by Dachshund (66%) and Boxers (57%).

Keen to always keep their pooch by their side, Border Collie owners were the most likely to cancel on their friends to hang out with their dog (50%). And Golden retriever owners were the most likely to consider not leaving the country, so they didn’t have to leave the dog behind (63%).

The rise of dog parents, Pug owners (67%) were the most likely to refer to their dog as a fur baby, whereas those with a terrier didn’t share the same sentiment (12%).

Sally Addenbrook, from Peamutt Butter, said: “No matter what the breed, we love to both cherish and treat our dogs and Peamutt Butter is perfect for enriching our dog’s days as well as being a tasty treat they’ll love you for.

“Spread on a lick mat to keep them busy, calm them down and reduce anxiety. Peamutt Butter is an affordable choice for dogs’ owners, so even Spaniels can have a bit of a treat sometimes.”

Yorkshire's top dog spoiling awards by Peamutt Butter – by breed:

Big Eaters – Great Dane

Top Groomers – Poodle

Trained to perfection – Corgi

Ultimate confidant – Labrador

Birthday Splurges – German Pointers

Santa Paws spenders – Dachshunds

Staycation with the dog – Golden Retriever

Mans best friend – Border Collie

The ultimate Fur Baby – Pug

Best dater – French Bull Dog

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.

Peamutt Butter was crafted by this family of dog lovers to ensure everyone in the family can enjoy the joys of the nutty treat. Peamutt Butter is the UK’s number one vegan peanut butter for dogs. Peamutt Butter recently launched Peamutt Balls, the perfect on-the-go nut snack for your dog.